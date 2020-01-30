NY state faces calls to act more swiftly on climate change

Still, the state has a long way to go to reach its environmental goals.

Just 5% of New York's electricity came from solar and wind in 2018, according to New York Independent System Operator, which oversees the state's electricity supply. Nuclear and hydropower represented 53% of produced energy, while the remainder largely came from oil and gas.

New York generated about 206 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2016 — about 3% of the country's total emissions. That's a 13% drop from 1990, according to New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. About 44% of carbon-dioxide emissions came from the transportation sector.

Activists are calling for more investments in mass transit, public control over utility companies and higher taxes on the wealthy to fund climate change efforts. The Movement for a Green New Deal Coalition, which is made up of several environmental and left-leaning groups, says Cuomo's recent promise for $33 billion of spending on climate change over the next five years is largely made up of money the state was planning to spend anyways.

Bambrick said the state should have a dedicated fund that would help pay for the infrastructure necessary for clean energy resources and help transition off fossil fuels.