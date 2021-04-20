Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Long Island grocery store

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — An employee was killed and two people were wounded Tuesday in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store, police said.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said a person of interest in the shooting had worked at the store and remains at large.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. inside a manager's office upstairs from the shopping floor at the Stop & Shop in West Hempstead, Ryder said. There were about a "couple hundred" shoppers inside the store at the time.

The name of the victims have not been made public. The man who was killed was a 49-year-old store employee, Ryder said. The two wounded were hospitalized and were conscious and alert.

Police identified the person of interest as Gabriel DeWitt Wilson and gave a date of birth for him indicating that he is 31 years old. It was unclear whether he was still employed by the store, Ryder said.

Wilson was wearing all black and carrying a small handgun as he fled westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, Ryder told reporters at a news conference in a nearby parking lot.