Record number of New Yorkers are behind on utility bills

ALBANY — The number of people who are behind on their gas and electric bills is at the highest level since the Great Recession and the number is likely to go higher, according to data compiled by a leading consumer group.

This increase is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to widespread unemployment and also a shift in which residential customers are starting to consume proportionately more electricity and gas in their homes than in offices. This has prompted regulators to take a look at how they may have to manage utility costs going forward.

According to the Public Utility Law Project of New York, a consumer group, 1,067,749 residential customers were in arrears, or at least 60 days overdue on their gas or electric bills as of Aug. 20.

That’s a 20 percent increase since February, before the pandemic and attendant job losses, and higher than 1,047,923 in November 2008. And it represents an increase from $587 million owed in 2008 to $985 million in August.

“It’s more than we’ve had owed in at least the last decade,” said Richard Berkley, executive of PULP.

He added that the August numbers will likely rise as newer data will reflect the use of home air conditioners during the hottest part of summer.