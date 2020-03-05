Schumer: I 'shouldn't have used' threatening words on court

"I'm from Brooklyn, we speak in strong language," Schumer said. "I shouldn't have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat. I never, never would do such a thing. And Leader McConnell knows that, and Republicans who are busy manufacturing outrage over these comments know that too."

He said he made the comments because he feels passionately about protecting abortion rights.

"I feel so deeply, the anger of women all across America," Schumer said. "About Senate Republicans and the courts, working hand in glove to take down Roe v Wade."

Schumer spoke for less than four minutes at the rally, just as arguments got underway in the first major abortion case since Trump's two appointees, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, joined the court. The Democrat invoked the two justices whose nominations he opposed, giving a thumbs-down gesture to provoke boos from the crowd.

His reference to a "whirlwind" hearkened back to Kavanaugh's own passionate opening statement at a 2018 confirmation hearing. The judge lashed out at Democratic members of the committee who had criticized him as the panel reviewed decades-old sexual assault allegations against him.

"I fear the country will reap the whirlwind," Kavanaugh said then.