Seneca County to close schools as COVID-19 emergency declared

Schools in Cayuga County will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 13. Onondaga County school districts will be closed effective 4 p.m. Friday, March 20 through Monday, April 13. If there is a positive test for the coronavirus in Onondaga County, the closing date for schools will move up to Wednesday, March 18.

In all of the affected counties, school sports and other extracurricular activities have been canceled, as well.

School districts in several New York counties are closing after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order waiving the 180-day requirement. The state usually mandates districts to open at least 180 days in a school year to receive funding.

Other states, such as Ohio and Pennsylvania, have closed all schools. Cuomo has resisted calls to take similar action in New York. The state's policy has been that schools will close for at least 24 hours if a student or teacher at the school tests positive for the coronavirus. But school districts can close if there if counties, as Cayuga and Onondaga did, declare states of emergency.