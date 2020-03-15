Seneca County to close schools as COVID-19 emergency declared

Seneca County has joined the growing list of places making emergency declarations and closing schools in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Hayssen announced the state of emergency on Sunday in response to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
In Seneca County, the declaration means schools will close on Wednesday, March 18, and remain shut down through April 14.
"This decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of Seneca county residents,” Hayssen said. "We understand the totality of the impact that this decision will have upon families in Seneca County but we must come together and follow the recommendations outlined by public health.”
The Seneca County declaration came after Hayssen and the county administrator consulted with Seneca County school superintendents, directors of the county's public health and emergency management offices and the rest of the board of supervisors.
Cayuga and Onondaga counties were among a handful of counties to declare states of emergency and announce school closure plans on Saturday.
Schools in Cayuga County will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 13. Onondaga County school districts will be closed effective 4 p.m. Friday, March 20 through Monday, April 13. If there is a positive test for the coronavirus in Onondaga County, the closing date for schools will move up to Wednesday, March 18.
In all of the affected counties, school sports and other extracurricular activities have been canceled, as well.
School districts in several New York counties are closing after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order waiving the 180-day requirement. The state usually mandates districts to open at least 180 days in a school year to receive funding.
Other states, such as Ohio and Pennsylvania, have closed all schools. Cuomo has resisted calls to take similar action in New York. The state's policy has been that schools will close for at least 24 hours if a student or teacher at the school tests positive for the coronavirus. But school districts can close if there if counties, as Cayuga and Onondaga did, declare states of emergency.
There aren't any cases of the coronavirus in Cayuga, Onondaga or Seneca counties. But the number of confirmed cases in New York has grown to at least 613. Two New Yorkers have died after contracting the virus.
Health officials are advising New York residents to wash their hands and practice social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus. Cuomo on Sunday urged New Yorkers to stay home.
