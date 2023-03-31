Former and current Skaneateles Central School District educators will be honored at an event in May.

All retired faculty and staff are invited to a celebration acknowledging past and present district employees from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the middle school/high school cafeteria, a news release from the Skaneateles website said.

The district typically recognizes staff and faculty as a part of Teacher Appreciation Week in May, the release said, and retirees to asked to "join us for an opportunity to catch up and celebrate our rich history here in Skaneateles. Once a Laker, always a Laker!"