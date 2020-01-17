Sparks, a safe and a chase: Police make arrests in Cortland heist

A woman was arrested this week in connection with a Cortland break-in that drew police attention earlier this month when a stolen safe was so heavy it pushed the thief’s vehicle down, trailing sparks down the road.
Police began their investigation about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, when a motorist saw a van with its back end dragging on the ground and leaving sparks. What the motorist and police didn’t know was that a stolen safe was in the back, Cortland city police said.
Cortland County sheriff’s officers encountered the van south of the city, where one suspect got out and ran, police said. The chase continued into the city, but the overloaded van eventually spun out of control, tossing the safe from the van, where it skidded down the road, stopping 50 yards away.
A front-seat passenger, Christopher M. Knickerbocker, 40, of Homer, fled on foot, but was captured nearby. The vehicle’s driver also ran, but got away.
Knickerbocker was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He also was ordered to appear Jan. 31 in Cortland City Court.
Police said Knickerbocker’s ex-girlfriend, Jennifer M. Brill, 45, of Dryden, was not a passenger in the van, but had told Knickerbocker about the safe and the large sum of cash it apparently contained. Brill was charged Monday with fourth-degree criminal conspiracy and released to appear Jan. 31 in Cortland City Court.
Investigators said Knickerbocker and another man hatched a plan several weeks ago to steal the safe, and Knickerbocker asked for Brill’s help to create an opportunity, which came when the homeowner visited Brill in Dryden.
Brill contacted Knickerbocker to tell him the homeowner was with her and Knickerbocker responded it was “a go for tonight,” police said.
The investigation continues, police said.