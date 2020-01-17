Sparks, a safe and a chase: Police make arrests in Cortland heist

A woman was arrested this week in connection with a Cortland break-in that drew police attention earlier this month when a stolen safe was so heavy it pushed the thief’s vehicle down, trailing sparks down the road.

Police began their investigation about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, when a motorist saw a van with its back end dragging on the ground and leaving sparks. What the motorist and police didn’t know was that a stolen safe was in the back, Cortland city police said.

Cortland County sheriff’s officers encountered the van south of the city, where one suspect got out and ran, police said. The chase continued into the city, but the overloaded van eventually spun out of control, tossing the safe from the van, where it skidded down the road, stopping 50 yards away.

A front-seat passenger, Christopher M. Knickerbocker, 40, of Homer, fled on foot, but was captured nearby. The vehicle’s driver also ran, but got away.

Knickerbocker was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He also was ordered to appear Jan. 31 in Cortland City Court.