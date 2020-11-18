Study examines Route 13 traffic congestion between Cortland and Ithaca

DRYDEN — When Kevin Fitch of Scott, a Cornell University employee, leaves work and heads home on Route 13, he knows he’s going to be smack dab in the middle of congestion.

“It’s pretty much bumper-to-bumper traffic with cars averaging 40 mph,” Fitch said Monday.

An 8.5-mile stretch of Route 13 from Warren Road in Lansing to Spring House Road in Dryden faces congestion at several intersections — particularly at Route 366 — poor sight lines for drivers looking to turn onto or off the road, and poor coordination of traffic, shows the final draft of a study presented recently to the Tompkins County Legislature to create a 10-year plan.

Fitch knows the problems well. He and hundreds of other drivers have endured longer wait times as traffic moved down the busy state highway, some even got into accidents. Eventually, Fitch started taking back roads to the university to avoid Route 13.

He said others do the same.

The study looked at traffic flow at six intersections to determine design deficiencies. It found certain intersections became congested because drivers can’t always see well enough to turn.