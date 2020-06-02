SUV slams into police at Buffalo protest; trooper breaks leg, pelvis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BUFFALO — Three law enforcement officers were injured, including one who was run over, Monday night when an SUV with two people with gunshot wounds in it drove through a line of police officers near the Buffalo's Northeast District police station.

A state trooper was run over while a Buffalo police officer and another state trooper were hit by the SUV about 10 p.m. in the vicinity of the station on Bailey Avenue near where protesters had gathered, the State Police said in a release.

The state trooper who was run over was treated at Erie County Medical Center for a shattered pelvis and a broken leg, the state police said. Buffalo police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said Monday night that that trooper was in stable condition.

The other trooper and Buffalo officer were treated for minor injuries; state police said the trooper suffered a hand/wrist injury and was treated and released.

The driver of the SUV as well as two other occupants were taken into custody, the state police said. The driver and another occupant had gunshot wounds, according to the state police, and were taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. Mayor Byron W. Brown said Monday night on WGRZ-TV that one of the two individuals who had been shot was in surgery at ECMC.