Syracuse University lifts suspensions of racism protesters

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud has lifted the suspensions of 30 student protesters to allow the university to "step back from the edge" and address reports of racist graffiti and other bias-related incidents on campus, he told the university's governing body.

As Syverud spoke Wednesday evening, a sit-in that began Monday continued inside the administration building on the central New York campus. Students who organized under #NotAgainSU, which describes itself as a black student-led movement, say the university has not properly addressed more than 25 instances of racism, anti-Semitism and homophobia reported since the fall.

"These students are afraid they will be arrested and forced out of the building. They have suspension dangling over them. They are concerned about being fed. Enough," the chancellor said.

The reversal drew praise from the New York Civil Liberties Union, which called the initial response concerning.

"Targeting student protestors with harsh punishment signals a chilling attitude toward free speech," a statement Thursday from the central New York chapter said.

