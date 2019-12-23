Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse has resurrected its tiger exhibit with the introduction of a 9-year-old male Amur tiger.
Officials introduced Thimbu to the public on Monday. The tiger was previously kept at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado, and has come to Syracuse with plans be joined by a female early next year as part of the Species Survival Plan for this type of animals. Amur Tigers are considered "critically endangered" in their native area in far east Russia. Fewer than 500 remain in the wild.
Both of the Syracuse zoo's elderly Amur tigers died last fall. Those two tigers, male male Toma and female Tatiana, produced triplet cubs at the zoo in 2011.
“Prior to the passing of Toma and Tatiana, we were in conversation with the Amur tiger SSP to request a breeding pair of Amur tigers, and that is how Thimbu came to us,” Rosamond Gifford Zoo Director Ted Fox said in a press release. “We will be welcoming a female to introduce him to in the near future.”
Of 239 zoos and aquariums accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquarium, about 23 are certified to care for and breed Amur tigers.
Thimbu was one of quadruplet cubs born at the Denver Zoo in 2010. Last year, he moved to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and a recommendation for him to participate in the SSP brought him to Syracuse.
“Thimbu’s keepers and fans throughout Colorado will miss seeing him at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo – but we know his relocation is an important move for the survival of Amur tigers,” CM Zoo said in a blog post