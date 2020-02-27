U.S. economy grew at 2.1% rate in Q4 but virus threat looms

But economists are warning that if the virus turns into a global pandemic, the impact could be severe enough to push the global economy and the U.S. economy into recessions.

"The global economy was already very weak because of the trade war and it would not take much to shove it on its heels," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

Zandi said he had lifted his odds of the virus spreading beyond China to become a worldwide pandemic at 40%, up from 20%.

"A pandemic will result in global and U.S. recessions during the first half of this year," Zandi said.

Zandi said his baseline forecast, which assumes the outbreak remains largely contained in China and plays out by the spring, projects that global growth will slow to 2.4% this year, 0.4 percentage-point lower because of the virus.

He said the annual pace of U.S. growth will slow to 1.3% in the current quarter, down by 0.6 percentage-point because of the virus. He said for the year, he is forecasting U.S. growth of 1.7%, down by 0.2 percentage-points because of the virus. That would be the slowest annual growth of the Trump presidency and far below the 3%-plus growth that Trump had promised to deliver during the 2016 campaign.