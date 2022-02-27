Watch Now Live: NY Gov. Hochul holds COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Kathy Hochul has scheduled a public COVID-19 briefing for 2 p.m. Sunday, a day ahead of the return to school after the mid-winter break in many New York state school districts. Watch the briefing live here:
NEW YORK — New York City public school students will be allowed to remove their masks outside starting next week but must keep them on indoors…
CHICAGO (AP) — Grace Thomas is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but still not ready to take off her mask, especially around the kids at the home day care she runs in Chicago.