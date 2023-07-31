Cayuga County and other landowners in the region are being asked to keep an eye out for box tree moths after the state said it has additional findings of the invasive pest.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets in a press release Monday announced several sightings of which many were reported by area residents.

The Box tree moth is a major threat to boxwood plants, which are a valuable portion of the nursery and horticultural industry.

They have prompted the department to increase its survey and trapping along Lake Ontario. The department is now urging residents to report any additional sightings, which will help inspectors to assess impacted areas and reduce the spread of the moths in New York.

Previously, the department had announced that the moth was found in Niagara County, near the Canadian border.

“The additional findings of the Box Tree Moth outside the current quarantine area are concerning to the Department," said state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball in the release. "We want to make sure we minimize the spread of this invasive pest, which can cause extensive damage to boxwood plants, and part of our proactive effort is seeking help from the public. We urge residents to help us combat this pest by looking for Box Tree Moth damage on their plants and reporting it to us right away.”

As part of the state’s response efforts, inspectors from the department plan to visit residential properties along Lake Ontario in Cayuga, Oswego, and Jefferson counties, with the landowner’s permission, to place traps for box tree moth.

The department is also urging homeowners to look for signs of Box Tree Moth infestation on their property, listed below. If Box tree moth is suspected, the department is asking that residents report it at https://agriculture.ny.gov/reportBTM.

The department also has a quarantine in place to manage the spread, which includes Niagara, Erie, and Orleans counties. The quarantine prohibits the sale and movement of boxwood to areas outside of the quarantine area and requires companies selling boxwood to maintain sales records for inspection by the department’s Horticultural Inspectors. The Department will revise the quarantine as necessary, depending on the outcome of its continued survey work.

In addition, the Department has been working closely with the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on management, with USDA staff trapping for box tree moth at the leading edge of the quarantine.

“Residents can help prevent the box tree moth from spreading," said U.S. Department of Agriculture National Policy Manager Allen Proxmire. "Please allow state or federal agricultural officials to inspect your boxwoods and place an insect trap if they visit your property. If you have boxwoods, please inspect them for signs of box tree moth and once you report it, treat or trim the plant to save it because a box tree moth infestation is lethal to the plant.”

Property owners and managers looking for information on managing box tree moth infestations can contact their local Cornell Cooperative Extension office or visit the NYS Integrated Pest Management website at https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/fact-sheets/box-tree-moth.

The moth easily recognizable; they are green and yellow with white, yellow, and black stripes and black spots. Signs of damage may not appear at the beginning of an infestation because young larvae hide among twigs and leaves. Signs of a Box Tree Moth feeding on a plant include chewed, cut, or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leaves, white webbing, and green-black excrement on or around the plant. Larvae skeletonize the leaves and feed on the bark, causing defoliation and dryness, eventually leading to the plant’s death.

Adults generally have white bodies with a brown head and abdomen. Their wings are white and slightly iridescent, with an irregular thick brown border. Some adults have completely brown wings with a small white streak on each forewing. Males and females can show both colorations.

More information is available on the Department’s website: https://agriculture.ny.gov/plant-industry/box-tree-moth.