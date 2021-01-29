State attorney general slams NY's legal shield for nursing homes, hospitals

Stephen Hanse, president of the New York State Center for Assisted Living and the New York State Health Facilities Association, which represents many of the state's for-profit nursing homes, said those kinds of allegations were unfair and untrue.

He said the current protections for nursing homes apply only in limited circumstances and are "necessary and balanced."

"They do not protect any health care provider or worker in instances of willful or intentional criminal misconduct, gross negligence, reckless misconduct or intentional infliction of harm," Hanse said.

"Not a single facility," he said, put "profit before the needs of their residents."

And if there was any instance that a provider was doing that, "the attorney general has and the Department of Health have the authority notwithstanding this law to pursue actions against those providers."

Syracuse University College of Law professor Nina Kohn said the state's current law does protect nursing homes in ways that might encourage bad choices about staffing and patient protections.