State bans residential brush burning until May

A statewide ban on residential brush burning went into effect Monday and will continue through May 14.

Spring brings conditions that increase the potential for wildfires, as leaves and debris from the previous fall season dry out, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said in a news release announcing the ban.

While snow is still covering parts of the state, warming temperatures, winds and a lack of green vegetation also contribute to the spread of wildfires in the region.

Burning garbage and leaves remains prohibited all year, but campfires with charcoal and untreated wood are allowed as long as they’re extinguished and not left unattended. The ban will be enforced by local authorities, Forest Rangers and DEC police officers.

A first offense carries a minimum $500 fine and violations of the burn ban could result in criminal and civil sanctions, according to the release. Violations can be reported by calling 1-800-TIPP DEC (1-800-847-7332) or submitting a tip to the DEC website.

The DEC is also updating a Fire Danger Map to track the risk of wildfires across the state. It can be found on the agency’s website and the NY Fishing, Hunting & Wildlife app.

