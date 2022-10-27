State board OKs large-scale solar project in Cayuga County

A state board has approved a Florida-based energy company's application to build a 200-megawatt solar generation facility in northern Cayuga County.

The state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment on Thursday unanimously approved the recommended order of a team of state administrative law judges that Next Era Energy be allowed to move forward with a project in the town of Conquest. The $215 million solar farm would encompass 900 acres of solar panels, equipment and buildings situated on a 2,300 total project land footprint. The company has leases with landowners in the town for use of the impacted properties.

The siting board approval order did have several conditions that Next Era must follow, including revisions to its wetlands restoration and impact mitigation plan, limits on Sunday construction activity, the relocation of some existing snowmobile trails and some isolated changes to reduce visual and landscape impact.

The siting board, which under state law had final say on the project application instead of the town, had a Nov. 1 deadline to make its final decision. That deadline was established by a siting board declaration on that date in 2021 that Next Era's application was in order.

The proposed project, called Garnet Energy Center, would be among the largest solar farms in the state. In addition to installing hundreds of acres of solar arrays, NextEra would construct access roads, electric collection lines, a collection substation and electrical interconnection facilities, including a 345 kilovolt (kV) switchyard connecting its generated power to the nearby New York Power Authority Clay to Pannell transmission line.

While both the town of Conquest and Cayuga County took a neutral stance on whether the project should have been approved, a group of local residents formed an organization to oppose it. The Rural Preservation and Net Conservation Benefit Coalition has expressed concerns about the impact the project will have on the town's rural character and the environment.

Next Era has touted economic development benefits the project would bring to the area, including about 225 construction jobs and potential payment-in-lieu-of-taxes revenue under agreements that would need to be negotiated with local government officials.

The siting board made its decision without any local representation. Although state law provides for the appointment of two residents in affect municipalities to the siting board, the state Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul did not make any appointments.

The five members of the siting board who approved the conditional order on Thursday were designees of the chair of the Department of Public Service, the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, the commissioner of the Department of Health, the chair of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the Commissioner of Economic Development.

“The Garnet Energy solar farm and other renewable energy projects built or currently under development are vital to meet the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s aggressive carbon reduction and clean energy targets to combat climate change,” said Siting Board Chair Rory M. Christian in a press release. “This solar farm will benefit all New Yorkers by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, boosting clean-energy investment, creating clean-energy jobs, and improving our environment.”

The siting board said the Conquest solar facility would generate enough annual power for 32,000 average-sized homes, and it would remove carbon dioxide in an amount equivalent to taking 15,000 cars off the roads.