Navigation season for the New York State Canal system opened Friday.

State officials said that locks and lift bridges on the Erie, Champlain, Oswego, and Cayuga-Seneca canals will operate daily through Oct. 11 along the 524-mile system, providing opportunities for boating, fishing and sightseeing.

The free On the Canals excursions program returns this year with new and expanded opportunities to experience the outdoors along the canal corridor and Empire State Trail. This program, now in its fourth year, has driven substantially increased tourism along the Canal waters and Canalway Trails and last year attracted more than 13,000 participants. Excursions this year include expanded accessible offerings allowing individuals of all abilities the opportunity to recreate safely, plus boat, kayaking, and walking tours, en plein air painting, water safety courses, pollinator hikes, birding, cycling, and yoga along the canal. The On the Canals website lists all the excursions as they become available over the summer and early fall.

To prepare for the navigation season, the state said, the New York State Canal Corporation undertook an essential annual winter maintenance program that helps to ensure canal infrastructure remains safe, operable, and in a state of good repair. This winter, the Canal Corporation completed rehabilitation projects at Lock C-6 (Fort Miller), Locks E-4 and E-5 (Waterford), Lock E-10 (Cranesville), Lock E-17 (Little Falls), Lock O-8 (Oswego), Lock E-30 (Macedon), Lock E-32 (Pittsford), and Lock E-34 (Lockport).

Additionally, other maintenance and construction projects were completed along the Glens Falls Feeder Canal, the Erie Canal at German Flatts, Delta Dam, Lock CS-4 (Waterloo), Lock E-27 (Lyons), the Macedon By-Pass Lock Chamber, the concrete embankment at Bushnell's Basin and the Great Embankment in Pittsford, the Park Avenue Lift Bridge in Brockport, and along the earthen embankments in western Monroe County and Orleans County. Canal Corporation staff also performed required maintenance on its tugboats and vessels as well as other operating machinery and infrastructure.

"The historic waterways of the Erie Canal and canals across the state have been an integral part of New York's story that continues to support our local communities, small businesses and tourism," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "The Canal system is a hub of recreation and tourism, and as a longtime boater, I encourage all New Yorkers to explore the endless recreational opportunities and adventure available throughout the canal system."