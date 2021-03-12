State cautions against drowsy driving as daylight saving time nears

Officials are warning about the dangers of driving while sleepy as daylight saving time starts this weekend.

The New York State Partnership Against Drowsy Driving said in a news release that it is running the message "Stay Awake! Stay Alive!" through signs on the state Thruway, other state roads and social media before and after the change to daylight saving time at 2 a.m. Sunday. The group is also holding outreach directed at college students who are among people most at risk for drowsy driving, the news release said.

According to data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, “fatigue/drowsy driving” and/or “driver fell asleep” were marked 3,654 times as contributing factors on police crash reports throughout the state. Of those, eight crashes resulted in at least one fatality, with 1,391 crashes resulting in at least one injury.