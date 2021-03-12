State cautions against drowsy driving as daylight saving time nears

Officials are warning about the dangers of driving while sleepy as daylight saving time starts this weekend.
The New York State Partnership Against Drowsy Driving said in a news release that it is running the message "Stay Awake! Stay Alive!" through signs on the state Thruway, other state roads and social media before and after the change to daylight saving time at 2 a.m. Sunday. The group is also holding outreach directed at college students who are among people most at risk for drowsy driving, the news release said.
According to data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, “fatigue/drowsy driving” and/or “driver fell asleep” were marked 3,654 times as contributing factors on police crash reports throughout the state. Of those, eight crashes resulted in at least one fatality, with 1,391 crashes resulting in at least one injury.
"Sleepiness can slow a driver’s reaction time, impair vision and judgment, and delay the processing of information, increasing the odds of a crash. Motorists should get adequate sleep before driving, take a break about every 100 miles or every two hours, and bring a passenger to help keep them awake and share the driving. Do not drink alcohol before driving, and always be aware of the potential side effects of any medications," the news release said. "Common strategies to avoid drowsiness, such as opening a window, turning on air conditioning or playing loud music, should not be relied upon to overcome fatigue. The safest thing to do when experiencing drowsiness while driving is to pull over and find a safe place to sleep."
Those most at risk for sleepy driving include people with sleep disorders; those working long hours or late-night shifts; commercial drivers, particularly tractor trailer, tour bus and public transit drivers; young and new drivers; new parents or caregivers of infants and young children; and college and high school students, the news release said, though the organization cautioned that anyone can be at risk for it.