The state comptroller's office found some issues with the way the Moravia Central School District handles fuel inventory.
A report on the audit on the Moravia Central School District's fuel inventory released earlier this month found the district didn't properly account or safeguard fuel. The audit period covers July 1, 2018 to Aug. 27, 2019.
The district board of education did not establish policies to "provide reasonable assurance" that fuel was used for its intended purpose and correctly accounted for, the report said.
"District officials did not design procedures to ensure fuel use and inventory records were properly maintained and reconciled. As a result, the responsibility for managing transportation fuel inventories was not clearly assigned, and District officials did not maintain complete and accurate inventory records to safeguard and account for fuel inventories," the report said.
Auditors also found district officials didn't ensure fuel tanks were in working order or properly secured, the report said. The report also said the camera around the district bus garage "did not provide coverage of the fuel tanks" and access to the fuel inventory could be gained without a master key, a key fob or personal identification number.
The report further said officials "did not perform stick-measured readings to ensure fuel deliveries were accurate." The office performed a stick reading on July 3, 2019, the report said, and compared the stick reading to the fuel tank gauge reading.
"We found the gasoline tank gauge read 10.25 inches less, but the diesel gauge was accurate. Because the July 3, 2018 gasoline gauge reading may also be inaccurate, we adjusted it by the discrepancy between the gauge reading and the stick reading on July 3, 2019. For the period July 3, 2018 to July 3, 2019, we were unable to account for 642 gallons of gasoline and 2,374 gallons of diesel totaling approximately $8,034.2."
On March 15, 2019, the report said, the district began using a new electronic fuel system at the pumps that "automatically records the number of gallons and type of fuel pumped, user and vehicle or piece of equipment fueled." The office noted it prepared a second reconciliation for March 18, 2019, to July 3, 2019 to figure out if the automatic system lessened or eliminated the amount of unaccounted-for fuel.
"Implementation of the new system should have eliminated any inaccuracies related to the preparation of the manual tickets and recording of the tickets in the computerized software, as well as the possibility of lost tickets and not completing tickets for fuel use. We still found there were 142 gallons of gasoline and 388 gallons of diesel unaccounted-for during this period, valued at $1,355.3," the report said. "After we identified the inaccurate gas tank gauge reading, District officials calibrated the gauges. We conducted another stick test of the fuel tanks on August 9, 2019 using stick readings for beginning and ending inventory. We found that, while unaccounted-for fuel improved, 27 gallons of gasoline and 33 gallons of diesel fuel were unaccounted-for during the five-week period, July 3, 2019 to August 9, 2019, valued at $139."
The report noted that while the office didn't find any sign of fraud, "the lack of safeguards, such as periodic reconciliations and reviews and physical controls, have prevented District officials from accurately accounting for fuel inventories and increase the risk that thefts and leaks could go undetected."
The report also said the district board of education did not have written shared service agreements with the Town of Moravia, the Village of Moravia or two fire districts which get fire protection services from fire departments in Moravia and Locke. While the district had procedures to bill the entities periodically for the cost of the fuel used, the report said, the plans weren't adequate to "ensure that all fuel used by these entities was correctly billed."
The report included a series of recommendations in light of the findings, saying the board should make sure "written policies and procedures that include assigning individual responsibilities are in place to manage fuel inventories" and formal written agreements on buying fuel from the district should be set up with entities.
District officials need to make sure the fuel tanks are adequately secured and protected from unauthorized access" and check that all gauges function properly and are calibrated, the report said. Other recommendations in the report include that the officials need to be make certain accurate fuel inventory, delivery and usage records are kept and reviewed "for reasonableness," that officials create procedures for timely and correct fueling billing and invoices include adequate information, the report said.
The report also said the district should "ensure periodic stick readings are performed and confirmed to delivery receipts and used in the preparation, documentation and review of fuel inventory reconciliations."
Moravia Superintendent John Birmingham said in a letter responding to the office's findings from the district agrees with the office's findings and recommendations. Birmingham said the district has enacted some of the office's recommendations, including putting new locks on fuel tanks for security and using new fuel inventory software to make sure "inventory, delivery and usage records are correct and to also provide accurate and timely invoices to municipalities purchasing fuel."
The district also intends to put security cameras near the fuel pumps, Birmingham said, adding that the district "will be adopting more stringent procedures, initiating better controls and begin working with counsel to help establish written agreements with municipalities who purchase fuel from the district."
Birmingham said the findings from the audit will continue to be reviewed and a "more comprehensive action plan" will be worked on to address the recommendations.