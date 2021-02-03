State comptroller: Owasco failed to verify tax exemptions

The Owasco audit looked at the assessments from Jan. 1, 2018, through Nov. 22, 2019. A total of 455 exemptions were granted by the assessor on the 2018 assessment roll, which collectively lowered the town's taxable assessed value for 2019 by over $24.5 million. In looking through supporting documentation for 99 property tax exemptions, the office said 76% of them — coming to more than $4.1 million in town-exempted assessed value — didn't have one or more pieces of supporting documentation to verify that eligibility and the exemption calculation's accuracy.

Owasco's former assessor retired in September 2019, and the town has since hired the Cayuga County Real Property office to handle its assessments.

The comptroller's office recommended that the town's assessor make sure that all applicants produce proper supporting documentation before exemptions are granted. It also suggested the assessor keep documentation to support eligibility for all exemptions and periodically confirm that property owners given exemptions still qualify for them.

The report included the town's response to the audit, with a letter from Ed Wagner, the town's supervisor, dated Sept. 23, 2020. Wagner said the town agrees with the audit's findings. He added the town created an assessor's action plan for of the audit recommendations.