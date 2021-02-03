State comptroller: Owasco failed to verify tax exemptions

Owasco's assessor failed to verify if property owners were properly given tax exemptions, the state comptroller's office found in a recent audit.
The report released to the public Wednesday said the town's "granted property exemptions were not always properly applied for or supported." The office reviewed a total of 99 property tax exemptions, and 75 totaling over $4.1 million were not applied for correctly or supported. Property owners received $4,014 in 2019 town tax reductions for those unsupported exemptions.
Improper exemptions can result in other taxpayers unfairly having to pick up more of the tax burden, the report said.
"The tax rate is determined by the tax levy to be raised from all, or part, of an assessing unit, and the unit’s total taxable assessed value. Therefore, the accuracy of the assessment roll is essential for fair and equitable property taxation," the report continued.
Assessor's duties include confirming that property owners turn in finished applications with proper supporting documentation and meet eligibility requirements, occasionally checking that people granted exemptions continue to qualify for them, and annually certifying the assessment roll as correct and complete for all exemptions.
The Owasco audit looked at the assessments from Jan. 1, 2018, through Nov. 22, 2019. A total of 455 exemptions were granted by the assessor on the 2018 assessment roll, which collectively lowered the town's taxable assessed value for 2019 by over $24.5 million. In looking through supporting documentation for 99 property tax exemptions, the office said 76% of them — coming to more than $4.1 million in town-exempted assessed value — didn't have one or more pieces of supporting documentation to verify that eligibility and the exemption calculation's accuracy.
Owasco's former assessor retired in September 2019, and the town has since hired the Cayuga County Real Property office to handle its assessments.
The comptroller's office recommended that the town's assessor make sure that all applicants produce proper supporting documentation before exemptions are granted. It also suggested the assessor keep documentation to support eligibility for all exemptions and periodically confirm that property owners given exemptions still qualify for them.
The report included the town's response to the audit, with a letter from Ed Wagner, the town's supervisor, dated Sept. 23, 2020. Wagner said the town agrees with the audit's findings. He added the town created an assessor's action plan for of the audit recommendations.
Wagner also said the board had a copy of the plan and would discuss and vote on it at the board's Oct. 8 meeting. The minutes for that meeting, available on the town's website, said every board member approved the resolution on the corrective action plan. Wagner said in the town's response that he would send a certified copy of the resolution with the action plan to the comptroller's office Oct. 9.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.