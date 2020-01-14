State comptroller: School district tax levy growth will be capped below 2%

Property tax levy growth for school districts will be capped below 2% for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the office of the state comptroller's office said.

Tax levy increases will be capped at 1.81%, according to data in a press release from the office Tuesday.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“As the levy growth rate dips below 2 percent, school district and municipal officials need to be fiscally cautious and examine where they can limit spending to stay under the cap,” said state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in the release. “Local governments will have to examine their budgets more closely to control expenses.”

The cap impacts the tax cap calculations for 676 school districts and 10 cities with fiscal years that start July 1, 2020, the release said.

"The tax cap, which first applied to local governments and school districts in 2012, limits annual tax levy increases to the lesser of the rate of inflation or 2 percent with certain exceptions, including a provision that allows school districts to override the cap with 60 percent voter approval of their budget," the release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1