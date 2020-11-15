State comptroller: Southern Cayuga schools keeping too much taxpayer money

Auditors also noted that the district would budget for use of the fund balance, making it appear that it needed to both increase property taxes slightly while taking from the surplus fund to balance revenues and expenses.

"These budgeting practices also diminished the financial transparency to the taxpayers," the report said.

The comptroller's office said it also found Southern Cayuga's district's multiyear plans to be lacking "because it did not include prior year actual results as a basis for the projected revenues and appropriations. Instead, inaccurate budget estimates for 2017-18 and 2018-19 were used.

"Using budgeted amounts that are known to be inaccurate results in a continuation of these budgeting practices and is a poor planning strategy. In addition, the projected revenues and appropriations did not balance, which diminishes the usefulness of the financial plan. Further, the plan did not address fund balance levels or reserves," the report added.

The office recommends Southern Cayuga officials create and adopt budgets featuring reasonable estimates for appropriations, revenues, appropriations and the amount of fund balance needed to pay for operations, the report said.