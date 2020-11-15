State comptroller: Southern Cayuga schools keeping too much taxpayer money

The state comptroller's office says the South Cayuga Central District has been amassing budget surpluses that exceed legal limits.
An audit report released Friday said district officials and the board of education "did not effectively manage" the financial condition of the district for the audit period covering July 1, 2016, through March 16, 2020.
In its response, the district defended its "conservative" budgeting practices as the best way to ensure long-term financial stability and noted that its tax rates have been kept low.
The comptroller's office said the budgets from the 2016-17 school year through the 2018-2019 year featured conservatively estimated revenue and significantly overestimated expenditures ranging from 3.6-10.7% and "did not reduce surplus fund balance to within legal limits or develop a specific plan to reduce surplus fund balance," the report said.
Due to this, the district's reported fund balance ranged from 7.5% to 12.3% of the next year’s appropriations, well above the 4% limit allowed by the state's real property tax law, the report said.
"Because of these budgetary practices, the Board levied more real property taxes than necessary," the report said, noting that tax levy increases averaged 0.7% from 2016-17 through 2019-20. The report found these budgeting practices were continued in the 2019-20 school year.
Auditors also noted that the district would budget for use of the fund balance, making it appear that it needed to both increase property taxes slightly while taking from the surplus fund to balance revenues and expenses.
"These budgeting practices also diminished the financial transparency to the taxpayers," the report said.
The comptroller's office said it also found Southern Cayuga's district's multiyear plans to be lacking "because it did not include prior year actual results as a basis for the projected revenues and appropriations. Instead, inaccurate budget estimates for 2017-18 and 2018-19 were used.
"Using budgeted amounts that are known to be inaccurate results in a continuation of these budgeting practices and is a poor planning strategy. In addition, the projected revenues and appropriations did not balance, which diminishes the usefulness of the financial plan. Further, the plan did not address fund balance levels or reserves," the report added.
The office recommends Southern Cayuga officials create and adopt budgets featuring reasonable estimates for appropriations, revenues, appropriations and the amount of fund balance needed to pay for operations, the report said.
In response, Superintendent Patrick Jensen said that Southern Cayuga's school board believes presenting conservative budgets is the best way to "ensure long-term financial stability and our ability to adjust to the everchanging financial climate." Jensen also noted the district's average yearly tax increase has been under 1% for the past four years and that the board strives to take up budgets with "realistic estimates based on historical data and trends and does so in a transparent manner." Jensen said the district will "further examine and re-evaluate budgeted amounts for those lines identified by the Comptroller's Office."
The comptroller's office also said the district should come up with a plan to lessen its fund balance surplus amount in a way that helps district taxpayers, since fund surplus can be used for funding needed reserves, reducing district property taxes, paying off debt and funding one-time expenditures.
Jensen said in the district's response that the district uses excess fund balance to fund reserves and pay down debt and argued the advantages of that approach. He added that this has allowed the tax levy to remain low while shielding residents from large tax increases. The district's action plan for the office's budget surplus concern is to budget planned planned fund balance usage "as needed to comply with surplus limits to continue to be beneficial to taxpayers."
The report said it was also determined the district should formulate "more comprehensive multiyear financial and capital plans to provide a framework for future budgets and guide the management of financial condition, as well as identify future capital needs using realistic estimates. The plans should be periodically reviewed and updated."
Jensen said the district will continue to create long-term plans for categories for factors such as budget, reserves, debt service, technology and facilities. The district "seeks an appropriate template for a comprehensive district plan, he said, adding that the district would like the office's support in finding a worthy example. He added that Southern Cayuga will research what other school districts are using to determine a format accepted by the state.
The report also included responses to the district's responses, saying the district's board of education "minimally increased the tax levy $218,150 for the years 2016-17 through 2019-20, it was unnecessary because unassigned fund balance in excess of the 4 percent allowed by (real property tax law) could have been used instead." The office also said the district's budgeting process "significantly overestimated" operations by $3.9 during the audit period. The office also added that while it appreciates the district's commitment to cost savings, "they should be incorporated in the budget estimates so unnecessary real property taxes are not levied."
The office's fieldwork was finished during the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said, adding that the district's 2019-20 financial projections and the office's work don't factor into the financial effects of the outbreak.
