State COVID-19 testing clinic to open in Moravia

In an effort to bring more COVID-19 testing services to areas deemed "high need," New York state will launch a regular clinic in Moravia this week.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the clinic at the Moravia Fire Department on Friday. It is one of 13 new state clinics that will begin operating Wednesday, Dec. 29, with online sign-ups for appointments starting Monday, Dec. 27.

"To get through this winter surge and protect New Yorkers, we will use every tool at our disposal," Governor Hochul said in a press release. "By mobilizing testing sites throughout the state, we will make sure testing is more accessible and convenient for New Yorkers. We will continue to expand testing availability to every corner of the state, evaluating where more capacity and additional sites are needed soon."

The new sites will be offering regular PCR tests at first, but will eventually offer rapid antigen and PCR tests, as well. Appointments can be made for these tests, but walk-ins are also accepted.

The Moravia site, at the fire department's 38 Keeler St. station, will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Testing is also available at many pharmacies, urgent care centers, doctors' offices and community health centers. In central New York, Upstate University Hospital is running daily testing clinics at two locations: a drive-thru site at 800 Water St. and at Community Hospital. Call (315) 464-2778 for more information.

