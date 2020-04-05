State DEC suggests birding to prevent coronavirus cabin fever

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

New York State may be on PAUSE, but birds are busy as ever migrating back to the state.

The New York State Department of Environment Conservation is encouraging New Yorkers to safely spend time outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic by giving bird watching a try with its I Bird NY guide.

While bird watching can be done from any of the state's outdoor facilities that are still open or just from one's backyard, the DEC still strongly recommends following social distancing guidelines while birding.

"While New Yorkers are spending more time close to home during the COVID-19 public health crisis, we can stay healthy by getting outside and enjoying nature," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a recent news release.

Ana Paula Tavares, executive director of Audubon New York, said there are multiple species of birds currently returning to the state to nest and raise chicks. "There is really no better time of year to learn about birds," Tavares said.

Birders can also stay inside and identify different birds through their calls. The DEC recommends using the Audubon Guide to North American Birds or merlin.allaboutbirds.org for visual or audio identification. And, with eBird, you can start a life list of the different birds you've spotted or heard.