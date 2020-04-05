State DEC urges New Yorkers to use phosphorus-free lawn care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state's environmental conservation agency is asking consumers to use phosphorus-free fertilizer when treating lawns this spring and summer.

Phosphorus is a pollutant for many New York State waterbodies that makes swimming and fishing in them impossible, said Basil Seggos, Commissioner for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The department recently launched its annual "Look for the Zero" campaign encouraging New Yorkers to buy fertilizer with no phosphorus, which is marked on the fertilizer product label with a zero, according to a recent news release announcing the campaign.

Fertilizer labels have three numbers; the middle one is the percentage of phosphorus in the product. A fertilizer with no phosphorus might look like 22-0-15, the DEC said.

New Yorkers are also advised that only newly-established lawns or lawns with poor soil quality need phosphorus. Regardless of the lawn's location, excess phosphorus can still wash off and pollute lakes and streams, according to the DEC.

"By implementing sustainable lawn care, New Yorkers are helping to eliminate phosphorus and reduce pesticide use on lawns, protecting water quality and public health," Seggos said.

You can visit the department's website for more sustainable lawn care practices and tips.

