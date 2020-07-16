State fair cancellation has impact on NY dairy farms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ken McEvoy, an owner of Mac Mara Holsteins in the Cortland County town of Marathon, walked toward the back of the barn and to a stall where a large cow named Sissy lay on the floor. He walked in the stall and began petting Sissy.

She was one of the cows the farm had planned to bring to the New York State Fair to participate in a cow show competition.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced July 6 the fair was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Besides the lost midway rides, the lost concerts, the lost bit of Americana for a year, it’s lost potential income.

Horse shows, cattle shows, dairy shows. Sheep, flowers, farm products. For hundreds of competitors, the shows aren’t just a bit of fun. They’re an investment that can pay off in extra income.

“The competition is putting our best against the best in the state, but it was marketing,” McEvoy said. People would attend the fair to also buy or sell heifers or calves to other farmers. Depending on the cow, it could sell for anywhere from $2,000 to $50,000.

“Not having it does hurt that way,” he said. “It also hurts marketing milk to the general public who went to the state fair and didn’t know much about where their products come from.”