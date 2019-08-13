Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed flags on state government buildings be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of a retired state police sergeant who aided rescue efforts following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and is set to be laid to rest this week.
Auburn native Sgt. Jeffrey M. Cicora, who resided in Baldwinsville, died Saturday after an illness related to his search and rescue work at the World Trade Center site following the attacks, prompting Cuomo to order for flags to be lowered in Cicora's honor, according to a release.
"Sgt. Cicora is a hero who risked his health and ultimately sacrificed his life to help others following one of our country's darkest days," Cuomo said in the release. "His death is a reminder of the selfless actions so many brave first responders took that day and in the weeks that followed. He represents the very best of New York and we will never forget him.
Cicora retired from the state police following a 24-year career that began in 1992, a Saturday release from the state police said.
After passing away in the Thousand Islands area, a law enforcement escort returned his body to central New York on Sunday, and was greeted by tributes from local police and fire departments along Interstates 81 and 481.