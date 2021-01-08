State forestry grant will help Auburn plant more trees

Auburn is set to score a state grant to help the city add more trees.

The city has one of 38 projects receiving state Department of Environmental Conservation Urban Forestry Grants. According to a news release, the program involves $1.4 million for urban forestry projects across the state in order to assist areas plant, keep inventory of and maintain trees.

Auburn is expected to get $30,000 toward an urban forest inventory and management plan. An inventory and management plan of the city's urban forest was unanimously approved at an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday.

“This grant will significantly assist our City to maintain a diversified urban forest for generations to come. We thank DEC Commissioner (Basil) Seggos and the Governor for making sure the State's Environmental Protection Fund resources make their way to us locally,” Auburn Mayor Mike Quill said in the news release.

Director of Capital Projects and Grants Christina Selvek said Auburn is responsible for maintaining around 105 center-line miles of city streets and right-of-way and almost 100 acres of municipal parkland, the release said.