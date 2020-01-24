State gives Weedsport school district financial 'stress' designation

The Weedsport Central School District said it had already started a plan to grow its fund balance before the state comptroller's office designated the district as “susceptible to fiscal stress.”
The district addressed the designation in a news release on its website Friday. The comptroller's office recently released data on its findings from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System.
The comptroller's office said in a news release that the system determines if a district is under "significant fiscal stress,” “moderate stress,” is “susceptible to stress” or is determined to not fall within one of the levels of financial stress. The office's list of districts determined to be in financial stress said the monitoring system and the stress designations use data as of Dec. 31, 2019, from reports turned in by schools to the state Education Department.
Weedsport received a 38.3% score, putting it in the "susceptible to fiscal stress" classification. The district had been not been placed on the list for the previous two years. Weedsport was one of 33 districts throughout the state that received financial stress designations this week.
Weedsport's news release said the comptroller office's system determines districts' financial health through factors such as year-end fund balance, patterns of operating deficit and cash position. Districts are given a score between 1% to 100%, with 65%-100% meaning “significant fiscal stress" to below 25%, in which districts are not placed on the list.
You have free articles remaining.
Weedsport attributed its most recent classification to a decrease in unassigned fund balance due to the district making a payment toward debt service of $400,000.
“We expected this designation and strategically planned for it. It was not a surprise or an accident,” Pete Colucci, the district's assistant superintendent for business, said in the news release. “Next year, since we don’t have to pay off such a big loan, we expect our fund balance to be back where it was.”
"The New York State Comptroller says local governments (including schools) may use some fund balance in order to keep tax rates low and/or maintain services in the face of short-term economic fluctuations, or just to reduce an unnecessarily large fund balance," the news release said.
Though the district said this results in lower fund balances, spending down of fund balance can be an acceptable practice provided it is done in conjunction with long-term financial planning and does not "reduce fund balance below the critical point."
District Superintendent Shaun O’Connor added that since the district makes long-term financial plans, he expects the district will get a better score next year.
“We made the list back in 2016 and we knew we were going to end up on it, so we took action immediately,” he said in the news release. “Once again, we’re taking the steps to better our score.”