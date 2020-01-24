State gives Weedsport school district financial 'stress' designation

Weedsport's news release said the comptroller office's system determines districts' financial health through factors such as year-end fund balance, patterns of operating deficit and cash position. Districts are given a score between 1% to 100%, with 65%-100% meaning “significant fiscal stress" to below 25%, in which districts are not placed on the list.

Weedsport attributed its most recent classification to a decrease in unassigned fund balance due to the district making a payment toward debt service of $400,000.

“We expected this designation and strategically planned for it. It was not a surprise or an accident,” Pete Colucci, the district's assistant superintendent for business, said in the news release. “Next year, since we don’t have to pay off such a big loan, we expect our fund balance to be back where it was.”

"The New York State Comptroller says local governments (including schools) may use some fund balance in order to keep tax rates low and/or maintain services in the face of short-term economic fluctuations, or just to reduce an unnecessarily large fund balance," the news release said.