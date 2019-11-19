The Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District has been awarded three state grants to support water quality conservation projects in the Owasco and Cayuga lake watersheds.
The office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the grants in a news release Tuesday. They are among a total of 47 conservation projects across the state that have been awarded grants totaling $16.2 million. The grants were awarded through the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program, which in 2019 celebrates its 25th year of providing funding to support the state's farms, protect the environment and safeguard natural resources.
The Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District was awarded funding for the following projects:
• $238,780 to work with one farm in the Cayuga Lake Watershed on a project that will: "implement total silage leachate collection to protect surface and groundwater resources"; "demonstrate the success of agricultural environmental management planning and best management practice implementation to other area farms"; and reduce nutrient loading into the watershed.
• $1,745,580 to work with one farm in the Owasco and Cayuga lake watersheds on a project that will: "improve nutrient management on the farm through installation of a nutrient recovery system"; "allow the farm to achieve certified nutrient management plan goals by significantly reducing nutrient loads of spread manure"; and "increase farm nutrient management flexibility in challenging weather"
• $371,087 to work with eight farms in the Owasco and Cayuga lake watersheds on a project that will: "implement over 5,000 acres of cover crops on farms in the watersheds"; "effectively manage cropland runoff"; and "support residue and tillage management plans on farms"
Another two projects in the Cayuga County area also received grants:
• $28,920 to the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the Skaneateles Lake Watershed on a project that will: "protect drinking water for the city of Syracuse"; "help maintain an oligotrophic state in the lake"; and "support mulching operations in a vineyard, which will improve soil condition and health."
• $380,177 to the Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the Cayuga Lake Watershed on a project that will: "reduce nutrient loading to Cayuga Lake and help prevent the occurrence of harmful algal blooms"; "cover a waste storage facility to help manage stormwater and prevent excess runoff nutrient export"; and "protect surface water quality for nearby residents and stakeholders of the lake."
"New York is a leader in the fight to protect clean water, preserve agriculture for the future and combat climate change," Gov. Cuomo said in the news release. "From our aggressive clean energy plan to environmentally responsible farm practices, we are committed to supporting projects that will protect our natural resources and ensure a better future for the next generation. This program, which paved the way for many of our other on-farm environmental protection programs, continues to help our farmers use cost-effective methods to protect our waterways."