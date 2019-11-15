A total of 40,272 traffic tickets were handed out by law enforcement throughout the state during the annual Halloween enforcement campaign.
The impaired driving campaign began Oct. 25 and continued through Nov. 1. According to a news release, tickets were issued for violations including speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, move over law violations and seat belt infractions. State police gave out 21,467 tickets and arrested 280 people for impaired driving during the campaign.
You have free articles remaining.
State Police set up sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols during the crackdown, the news release said, adding that troopers utilized both marked state police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles that blend in with common traffic. Troopers investigated 2,092 crashes, which resulted in three fatalities and 269 people receiving injuries. A total of 2,301 tickets were issued in the Finger Lakes area over the campaign.
"This effort ensured a safer Halloween by preventing the needless tragedies that are caused by those who choose to drive while impaired," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in the news release. "New York has zero tolerance for impaired drivers and, as the results of this campaign show, those who choose to drink and drive will be arrested."