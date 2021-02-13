State legislators examine financial challenges facing Cayuga County-area schools

State lawmakers and education advocates discussed the legion of financial issues facing Cayuga County-area school districts during a forum Saturday, but expressed hope for the future.
The virtual event featured freshman Sen. John Mannion, new Assemblyman John Lemondes and Dr. Rick Timbs, executive director of the Statewide School Finance Consortium, talking about the financial concerns of districts within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, especially in light of numerous challenges prompted or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Derrick Dorsey, executive director of the Central New York School Boards Association, served as the event's "Zoom manager," at one point asking the questions typed up and sent in to participants by people who did not speak at the event.
Timbs gave a presentation on the impact of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2021-22 budget proposal. He conveyed frustration with the system, saying foundation aid — base aid districts get from the state — has been frozen for three years. He added that aspects of the aid formula haven't been updated in over a decade and other parts simply don't work.
"In summary, New York state has consistently failed to provide the funding levels needed to equitably sound basic education," Timbs said. "What we have here is annual attempts to combine, alter (and) supplant funding streams with multiple schemes and it's not provided a remedy to any of the obligations of the state."
He mentioned further concerns, including several issues that arose due to COVID-19. In light of the outbreak, the state is now relying heavily on federal funding for 2021-22, Timbs added. His question, though, is what happens when that money dries up, for the 2022-23 school year and beyond? He added that districts have poured a great deal of money into face masks, hand sanitizer and more during the pandemic, but the state has not allowed districts to get state aid back on that.
Lemondes said he wasn't sure how to fix the problems Timbs outlined and that he had "a million questions" he would like to follow up with Timbs on. Lemondes said he would like to separately meet with Timbs, Dorsey and Mannion soon — he suggested as early as next week — to dive into these issues in further detail and to identify "what we can impact immediate change on, if anything. I hope there's something."
"I don't know any other way how to do it but to go into the next level of detail with the numbers and perhaps come up with something that we could provide to the state for them to listen to that's meaningful, at least in the short term and take a longer look in the long term," Lemondes said.
Dorsey asked that Lemondes also involve State Sen. Pam Helming, saying she has also expressed an interest in sitting down to talk about these issues.
Auburn board of education member Ian Phillips said that Auburn is in the "bottom 1% of per pupil funding" and asked what specific changes can be made this year to address that.
Mannion said he frequently uses the Auburn district as an example of a district that is being underfunded by the state's system. He said he feels Auburn routinely doesn't receive as much state aid as some other districts, and added that that he believed Auburn students deserve what children in areas such as Long Island receive. He also said he feels there are specific issues with the system that can be tackled this year.
"I'm going to advocate and highlight (Auburn) and show the level of disparity and the chain reaction or the snowball's effect to how a bad funding formula hurts those kids and their siblings year after year after year after year after year, and it's going to continue and we can't do it anymore," he said.
Auburn officials have argued for years that wealthier districts have long received more funding. Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo has previously said the state average for spending per student is around $23,500, well above Auburn's average of around $17,500 per student.
Timbs and Lemondes stressed the importance of transparency, and Lemondes thanked Mannion, Timbs and Dorsey for agreeing to work together. Mannion and Timbs asked that people advocate to the state, with the latter adding that it's important to have "evidence-based data to support our arguments
"Our legislators obviously want to help, but the timing is right. There's just so much wrong, and I think this is our clarion call to say, "OK, let's straighten this thing out,'" Timbs said.
