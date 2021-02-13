State legislators examine financial challenges facing Cayuga County-area schools

He mentioned further concerns, including several issues that arose due to COVID-19. In light of the outbreak, the state is now relying heavily on federal funding for 2021-22, Timbs added. His question, though, is what happens when that money dries up, for the 2022-23 school year and beyond? He added that districts have poured a great deal of money into face masks, hand sanitizer and more during the pandemic, but the state has not allowed districts to get state aid back on that.

Lemondes said he wasn't sure how to fix the problems Timbs outlined and that he had "a million questions" he would like to follow up with Timbs on. Lemondes said he would like to separately meet with Timbs, Dorsey and Mannion soon — he suggested as early as next week — to dive into these issues in further detail and to identify "what we can impact immediate change on, if anything. I hope there's something."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I don't know any other way how to do it but to go into the next level of detail with the numbers and perhaps come up with something that we could provide to the state for them to listen to that's meaningful, at least in the short term and take a longer look in the long term," Lemondes said.

Dorsey asked that Lemondes also involve State Sen. Pam Helming, saying she has also expressed an interest in sitting down to talk about these issues.