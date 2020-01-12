All five legislators representing Cayuga County at the state level were recognized for voting in support of issues backed by the New York agriculture and Farm Bureau.
A news release from the bureau announced that State Sens. Pamela Helming (R) and James Seward (R), as well as State Assemblymen Gary Finch (R) and Brian Manktelow (R), made the bureau's "Circle of Friends" list, along with 73 other lawmakers.
Sen. Bob Antonacci (R), who resigned from his Senate position after being elected to a state Supreme Court judge seat during the November elections, was also included on the list for his support in the 2019 legislative season.
You have free articles remaining.
A place on the list is based on each legislator's voting record on agricultural bills and budgets important to rural residents, as well as sponsorship of bills that the bureau has supported over the course of the legislative season.
"We aim to work together with all lawmakers to support local food production and address the needs of our rural communities," said David Fisher, president of the bureau, in the release.