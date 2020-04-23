State looks to clean up contamination at NYSEG substation in Auburn

New York state environmental and health officials are taking public comments on a plan to clean up soil and groundwater contamination at an electrical substation site in Auburn.
A 30-day public comment period began Wednesday on the proposed remediation plan at a New York State Electric & Gas property on Green Street, which is off State Street across from the Hilton Garden Inn in the city's downtown. Currently a substation, the site was once used to store manufactured gas generated at other sites in the city where state-ordered cleanup projects have already taken place.
The recommended $511,000 project at the Green Street site would address contamination that includes arsenic in surface soils; volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds and arsenic in subsurface soil; and volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds and cyanide in groundwater. The state Department of Environmental Conversation and Department of Health have been working jointly on the site study and remediation plan.
The agencies are recommending a cleanup that would include removing 27 cubic yards of contaminated surface soil and replacing it with clean material and treating contaminated groundwater with "enhanced bioremediation," which would include controlled release of oxygen into the contaminated groundwater area, which would degrade the contaminants. Continued monitoring of the site and areas adjacent to it would also be part of the plan.
The state agencies determined that a more extensive cleanup process, which would have included subsurface soil removal and required the substation to be relocated, was not feasible. Its estimated cost was $20.5 million, according to a feasibility study.
The Green Street project would be the third cleanup in Auburn of sites polluted more than a century ago by the manufactured gas process. Former NYSEG plants at 23 McMaster St. and 211 Clark St. have also been cleaned up under a statewide program aimed at addressing old manufactured gas plant pollution.
Manufactured gas was produced by heating coal and/or petroleum products to produce a gas mixture that was cooled and purified. Byproducts from the operation contributed to the contamination of soil and groundwater.
The Green Street public comment period is actually the second instituted by the state for this project. The agencies were originally requesting comments in March with a public informational meeting planned, but due to COVID-19 containment efforts, the state is no longer holding in-person public meetings on remediation projects.
Additional information on the project is available online at www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/706009. Comments can be sent to:
• William Bennett, project manager, at NYSDEC Division of Environmental Remediation, 625 Broadway, 11th Floor Albany, NY 12233-7014; (518) 402-9659; or william.bennett@dec.ny.gov.
• Harolyn Hood at NYSDOH, Empire State Plaza Corning Tower Room 1787 Albany, NY 12237; (518) 402-7860; or beei@health.ny.gov.
People can also ask questions or request documents from these contacts.
