State looks to clean up contamination at NYSEG substation in Auburn

New York state environmental and health officials are taking public comments on a plan to clean up soil and groundwater contamination at an electrical substation site in Auburn.

A 30-day public comment period began Wednesday on the proposed remediation plan at a New York State Electric & Gas property on Green Street, which is off State Street across from the Hilton Garden Inn in the city's downtown. Currently a substation, the site was once used to store manufactured gas generated at other sites in the city where state-ordered cleanup projects have already taken place.

The recommended $511,000 project at the Green Street site would address contamination that includes arsenic in surface soils; volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds and arsenic in subsurface soil; and volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds and cyanide in groundwater. The state Department of Environmental Conversation and Department of Health have been working jointly on the site study and remediation plan.