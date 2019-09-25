The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is teaming up with New York National Guard troops to offer a free disaster preparedness at Cayuga Community College on Thursday.
A part of the state's Citizen Preparedness Corps Training Program, the event provides citizens with tools and information to help prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies and disasters.
According to a release on the training, it will cover topics like developing a family emergency plan, stocking emergency supplies, and registering for the NY-Alert system.
Maj. Gen Ray Shields, the State Adjutant General, said the members of the National Guard that help conduct the trainings are proud to help citizens prepare to cope with disasters.
"The men and women of the New York Army and Air National Guard, who have responded to help their fellow New Yorkers during floods, hurricanes, and snow storms, know first-hand the value of being prepared for emergencies, Shield said.
The two-hour event is free and open to anyone, but registration is encoruaged. To register, contact Emily Cameron at 315-294-8427 or emily.cameron@cayuga-cc.edu.
The class will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Cayuga Community College Student Lounge at 197 Franklin St.