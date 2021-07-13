State offering gift cards, electronics at gun buyback event in Syracuse

The state Attorney General's Office is offering gift cards and computer tablets in a no-questions-asked gun buyback event in Syracuse.

As part of a statewide effort to combat gun violence, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at St. Lucy’s Food Pantry, 425 Gifford St. A similar event in Niagara Falls last week collected 196 firearms.

Guns must be delivered unloaded and placed in a plastic bag, paper bag or box. Firearms driven to the site should be kept in the trunk. There is no limit on the number of guns an individual may turn in, but licensed gun dealers and active or retired law enforcement officers are not eligible for this program.

In a news release, the AG's office said that the buyback is an amnesty program. No ID will be required and no questions will be asked of the person dropping off the firearm. Participants are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Payment for guns:

• Assault rifle, $250

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Handgun, $150

• Rifle or shotgun, $75

• Non-working or antique gun, $25