State offering gift cards, electronics at gun buyback event in Syracuse

The state Attorney General's Office is offering gift cards and computer tablets in a no-questions-asked gun buyback event in Syracuse.
As part of a statewide effort to combat gun violence, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at St. Lucy’s Food Pantry, 425 Gifford St. A similar event in Niagara Falls last week collected 196 firearms.
Guns must be delivered unloaded and placed in a plastic bag, paper bag or box. Firearms driven to the site should be kept in the trunk. There is no limit on the number of guns an individual may turn in, but licensed gun dealers and active or retired law enforcement officers are not eligible for this program.
In a news release, the AG's office said that the buyback is an amnesty program. No ID will be required and no questions will be asked of the person dropping off the firearm. Participants are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Payment for guns:
• Assault rifle, $250
• Handgun, $150
• Rifle or shotgun, $75
• Non-working or antique gun, $25
Payment will be made by prepaid gift card. Those turning in assault rifles and handguns will also receive one Apple iPad per person, subject to availability on a first come, first served basis.
The Attorney General's Office said that 196 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a buyback event hosted in cooperation with the Niagara Falls Police Department July 10, including 92 handguns, 80 long guns, four assault rifles and 20 non-working or antique guns. The office said it has taken more than 1,600 firearms out of communities through buyback events and other efforts since 2019.
“Gun violence is a public health crisis that is endangering communities across the state,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “From going after the violent drug rings responsible for this violence, to hosting these gun buybacks statewide, we are doing everything in our power to get guns off our streets and out of dangerous hands. We thank our partners in law enforcement for their invaluable support in this effort and shared commitment to ensuring all New Yorkers are safe.”
For more information on the program, call (315) 864-2000 or visit ag.ny.gov.