A project at Fillmore Glen State Park in Moravia will be the beneficiary of state funding.

New York officials announced this week a total of $1.8 million in grants to support 28 not-for-profit organizations involved with stewardship of state parks, trails, historic sites and public lands. The grants support partner group efforts to raise private funds for capital projects, engage in maintenance and beautification projects, provide educational programming, and host special events that promote public use of the parks.

Friends of Fillmore Glen State Park was awarded $4,000 to hire a consulting firm to evaluate and design replacement options for the heavily used stone staircase that provides essential direct access to locations within the park. The staircase is original to the park.

The other award in the central New York area went to the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum, which will get $146,250 to repair the exterior and interior of the 1990 reproduction Erie Canal-era store to provide year-round use of the newly ADA-compliant programming areas.

According to a news release, the Park and Trail Partnership Grants program is funded through the state Environmental Protection Fund. Grants are administered in partnership with the not-for-profit advocacy group Parks & Trails New York. This eighth round of awards will be matched by over $625,000 in private funds. Recipients must raise outside funding of at least 10 percent of the grant amount received.

"These grants are like rich organic fertilizer for growing the grassroots movement to improve New York's parks, trails, historic sites, and public lands," Parks & Trails New York Executive Director Paul Steely White said in a statement. "Accessible kayak launches, bridge repairs, strategic planning and youth education are just a few examples of the newly funded projects that will bring more nature and more joy to more New Yorkers."