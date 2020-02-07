State pays for cleanup at abandoned Jordan gas station site

A former Jordan service station property has already benefited from a program that takes funds secured in a settlement with Exxon Mobil Corp. to clean up contaminated sites, and now a new agreement with state and Onondaga County officials could clear the way for future development.

The former Harry's Service Station is one of 138 sites covered under a recent agreement finalized by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Onondaga County, the city of Syracuse and the Greater Syracuse Land Bank.

The purpose of the program is to promote the redevelopment of brownfield properties, which includes the long vacant site at 9 Hamilton St. in Jordan.

The 0.34-acre site has been tax delinquent since 2008, with $25,787 owed, Onondaga County real property records show. The property is assessed at $8,100.

The site is owned by the Harry J. Pucino Estate, but the new agreement could allow for it to be seized by the county or land bank without taking on existing environmental liability. Harry Pucino, who operated the service station for 49 years, died in 2011.

Cleanup work at the site started several years ago, and was initially funded by the New York Oil Spill Fund managed by the state comptroller's office, DEC officials said.