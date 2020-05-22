State police: 12-hour standoff in Cayuga County ends with arrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An incident in the town of Fleming Thursday night turned into a standoff that lasted more than 12 hours, state police said.

A call regarding a domestic incident at a home on Buck Point Road came in around 11:41 p.m., Cayuga County 911 dispatch said. A standoff between a male in a home and police ensued, state police said, and the situation was not resolved until a little after 1 p.m. Friday.

One person was taken into custody, and no one was injured, police said.

State police said the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Fleming Fire Department and AMR Ambulance assisted at the scene.

State police said Friday afternoon that the investigation was still ongoing and did not release additional details.

Love 1 Funny 3 Wow 10 Sad 7 Angry 1