New York State Police arrested a man early Tuesday following a 30-hour standoff in Herkimer County.
State troopers responded on Sunday to a residence on Military Road in the town of Russia after someone called 911 and hung up. When troopers arrived, a 36-year-old woman told them a man, Mathew Bienick, 42, allegedly threatened to kill her and himself.
The victim told state police that Bienick punched her in the nose during an argument and informed authorities that there was another domestic incident a few weeks ago. In that incident, Bienick allegedly grabbed a rifle from a closet and put it in the woman's mouth. He also fired the gun inside a bedroom to get her attention, according to police.
Bienick refused to speak with troopers and barricaded himself inside the residence, police said. State police crisis negotiators and the agency's Special Operations Response Team responded to the scene.
You have free articles remaining.
At approximately midnight Tuesday, Bienick surrendered to troopers and was taken into custody without incident.
Bienick has been charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. He is facing three misdemeanor charges: second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. He's also charged with second-degree harassment, a violation.
He was arranged in German Flatts Town Court and remanded to Herkimer County Jail on $15,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to reappear in court at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.