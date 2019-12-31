An upstate New York man has been arrested after what state police described as "an ongoing course of conduct" toward troopers.
An investigation began in November after John Klahs, 50, of 4662 Route 31, Vernon, allegedly contacted Troop D's emergency communications line more than 100 times with no legitimate complaint or purpose. He also brought unsolicited items to the lobby of the agency's headquarters and used vulgar language and gestures toward employees.
Police said Klahs targeted a trooper by attempting to inquire about personal information, such as the trooper's home address. Klahs also made "verbal utterances insinuating retaliation and bodily harm" as a result of a previous encounter, according to a news release.
An incident that occurred Tuesday led to Klahs' arrest. State police said Klahs was observed near Troop D headquarters in Oneida. He was seen in the parking lot and at nearby businesses for more than seven hours. During that time, he was using binoculars to observe the headquarters.
Due to his past conduct, the state police contacted its Special Operations Response Team, which took Klahs into custody without incident.
Klahs has been charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree stalking, both misdemeanors. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released. He is scheduled to reappear in court at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
An order of protection was issued on behalf of the targeted trooper, according to a news release.