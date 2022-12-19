 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC SAFETY

State police: Aurelius crash sent four to Syracuse hospital

State police on Monday said four people were injured and taken to a Syracuse hospital in the serious crash in Aurelius Saturday that shut down a major road for more than seven hours.

Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened around 11:49 a.m. on state Route 5/U.S. Route 20. Andrew Lang, 29, of East Aurora, was driving east when he crossed into the westbound lane and struck a vehicle being operated by Randy Cornish, 27, of Weedsport, according to a state police press release. On Saturday, the Aurelius Fire Department said the collision happened near the Indian Head Golf Course.

Both Lang and Cornish were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with unspecified injuries, troopers said. Two passengers in Cornish's vehicle, Jennifer Schenck, 21, of Weedsport, and a 1-year-old, were also taken to Upstate University Hospital for treatment.

Troopers closed the road between Turnpike Road and state Route 90 until past 7 p.m. while they investigated at the scene. Troopers on Monday said the investigation is continuing.

