State police beefing up road patrols over holiday weekend

The New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will participate in a special traffic safety initiative to prevent unsafe driving behaviors as the winter holiday season kicks off.

According to a news release, police will supplement regular patrols statewide with dedicated impaired driving patrols including drug recognition experts, fixed sobriety checkpoints, underage drinking enforcement, speed enforcement, and the use of unmarked patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on handheld devices through Sunday, Nov. 28.

Elevated traffic volumes typically occur during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and it is also a time when alcohol consumption is widespread. During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday period, troopers said they arrested 155 drivers for DWI, issued 4,871 speeding tickets and 228 tickets for distracted driving. Statewide, law enforcement arrested 901 people for DWI, issued 7,406 tickets for speeding and 627 tickets for distracted driving.

"Troopers will be highly visible throughout the Thanksgiving weekend and on the lookout for impaired and reckless drivers," New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in a statement. "Please follow posted speed limits, put down your mobile phone, and make sure to slow down move over for emergency and highway maintenance vehicles. Most importantly, don’t get behind the wheel if you are impaired. Our goal is to ensure that everyone gets to their holiday celebrations safety."

Police said that arrested drunk and drugged drivers face the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates, and dozens of unanticipated expenses from attorney fees, fines and court costs, car towing and repairs, and lost time at work. Impaired drivers could face arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees. The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000.

The Thanksgiving impaired driving enforcement initiative is funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee. The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their "Have a Plan" mobile app, is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.

The New York State Police, GTSC and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommend these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:

• Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

• Before drinking, designate a sober driver.

• If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ride sharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

• Use your community’s sober ride program.

• If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement.

• If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

