State police break up fight at upstate NY Little League game
NEW YORK STATE

State police break up fight at upstate NY Little League game

A woman was arrested after an altercation between parents at a Little League baseball game in Steuben County Wednesday night.

State police responded to a report that adults were having an argument at a game in the town of Erwin, a news release said. When officers got to the field, the game had ended, but the adults were still arguing so they were separated by police.

Police said a woman told them that Christie Speciale, 36, of Corning, had "charged towards her from the outfield to the first base line and was threatening her and shoving her to the point that she had no more room to move." Another parent called 911.

The woman requested that Speciale be charged with harassment, which troopers did, police said. Speciale was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Erwin Court.

All of the people involved were advised by officers to not have any more contact.

