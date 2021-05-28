State police confirm body found on Owasco Lake, believed to be accidental drowning

A person discovered dead on the north shore of Owasco Lake Thursday evening is believed to have accidentally drowned, New York State Police said.

As reported by The Citizen on Thursday, police were called to 6776 E. Lake Road in Owasco at 6:16 that evening. The body was located across the road from the property, in shallow water.

Though investigators believe the cause of death was accidental drowning, they are not ruling anything out, state police said in a news release.

The body has been taken to the Onondaga Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

No further information was available as of Friday afternoon.

