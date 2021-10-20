 Skip to main content
CAYUGA COUNTY

State police: Crash in Cayuga County Monday was fatal

Bridge Crash.JPG

State police investigate a crash on Half Acre Road in Aurelius Monday.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Police said that the driver of a pickup truck that hit a bridge in Aurelius Monday was later pronounced dead.

In a Wednesday news release, state police said that Timothy Joyce, 40, of Wellsville, was driving on Half Acre Road at about 1:45 p.m. His vehicle had not merged to the center of the roadway and struck a narrow railway overpass near the intersection with Canoga Road.

Troopers reported that Joyce was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers said that the investigation was continuing Wednesday.

