The New York State Police is requesting the public's help in an investigation into who damaged items at a Seneca County home.
A criminal mischief complaint was filed by a resident on Cayuga Street in the village of Interlaken, police said. The resident said 14 tires and other items on his property was damaged when he was away from home.
The cost to repair the damage is estimated to exceed $2,200, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the New York State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Waterloo at (315) 539-3530.