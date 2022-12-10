State police: Don't get scammed by callers

Officials are warning the public to avoid becoming the victim of scams during the holiday season.

Canandaigua-based Troop E of the New York State Police published a notice on Saturday to remind everyone this holiday season that the New York State Police does not solicit citizens for donations.

Troopers have received several calls and complaints from residents in western New York that individuals claiming to be affiliated with the state police and or state troopers are calling asking for donations.

Troopers say if you receive a call from an organization claiming to be affiliated with the state police, know that the person on the other end of the phone is not a member or representative of the state police.