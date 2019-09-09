In a continuation of "Operation Hardhat," state police and the state Department of Transportation will be stepping up enforcement efforts to highlight the importance of safe driving laws in work zones throughout Onondaga County, state police announced Monday.
State troopers will patrol active state DOT work zones this week to ensure drivers are obeying speed limits, flagging personnel, and the state's Mover Over Law, which motorists to move one lane away from approaching emergency or work vehicles or those stopped along roadsides.
"Law enforcement and other emergency responders, including highway workers, work in a dangerous environment and risk their lives to keep the traveling public safe, State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett said in a release. "It is important that motorists are aware of their responsibility to follow the rules of the road and know that violations of the Move Over Law and work zone intrusions will not be tolerated."
When a similar initiative was enacted in Rochester, according to the release, police issued 112 tickets for violations including speeding, using a cellphone, and failure to obey a flagger.